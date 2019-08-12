Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, traditional fervour

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Monday) with great religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Muslim Ummah, progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Special prayers were offered for the safety and security of the besieged people in Indian Occupied Kashmir in big Eid-ul-Azha congregations across Pakistan.



The religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the importance of sacrifice (Qurbani) and urged the people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals.



Following the Eid prayers, Muslims perform rituals of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

Tight security measures have been taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.



The radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid.



Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and other gulf countries on Sunday (Yesterday) .