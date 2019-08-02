close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2019

Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan on August 12

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

KARACHI: The moon of Zil Hajj 1440 Hijri has been sighted and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 12, 2019.

This was announced by chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman here on Friday.

The month of Zil Hajj has already begun in Saudi Arabia as the moon was sighted there on Thursday.

Zil Hajj is the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

