Sacrificing life for defence of motherland is highest sacrifice that one can make: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited families of Shaheed Lt. Col Raashid Kareem Baig, Shaheed Lt. Col Waseem Hayat and Shaheed Sep Ghulam Raza at their homes, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.



The COAS said that remembering our heroes is a source of motivation both for forces and the nation.

“Sacrificing life for the defence of motherland is highest sacrifice that one can make,” General Bajwa said.

The COAS said that we can never thank enough families of our shuhadas for their great sacrifice. “It’s our duty to stay connected with them and we are lifetime responsible for their well-being.”