Captain among 10 soldiers martyred in two terrorist attacks in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Ten security personnel including a captain were martyred in two separate terrorist incidents in Pakistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Saturday.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, terrorists from across the border attacked Pakistan Army's border patrolling party near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan in which six soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said martyrs include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan.



In a separate terror incident in Balochistan, four Frontier Corps (FC) troops were martyred when terrorists opened fire.

The FC soldiers were carrying out combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat when they came under attack, the ISPR said.

The martyrs include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

