Martyred Captain laid to rest with full military honors in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Karachi :Captain Arif Ullah who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan on Friday was laid to rest with full military honour in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday.
A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayers.
Soldier Mohsin Ali was also laid to rest with full military honor at his hometown in Jaranwala, Punjab.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the martyr.
Four army personnel including a Lt. Colonel, a Major, a Captain and a soldier were martyred in the IED blast in North Waziristan, the ISPR said in a statement.
