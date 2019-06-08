close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 8, 2019

Martyred Captain laid to rest with full military honors in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 08, 2019

Karachi :Captain Arif Ullah who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan on Friday   was laid to rest with full military honour in  Lakki Marwat, Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral  prayers.

Soldier Mohsin Ali was also laid to rest with full military honor at his hometown in Jaranwala, Punjab.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the martyr.

Four army personnel including a Lt. Colonel, a Major, a Captain and a soldier  were martyred  in the  IED blast in North Waziristan, the ISPR said in a statement.

