Honor 20 Pro to hit stores on August 17

Honor Pakistan has unveiled the new Honor 20 Pro, to be launched for sale nationwide on August 17, 2019.

With pre-booking for the phone already underway, the phone promises to allow Honor Mobile and Inovi Technologies, Honor’s exclusive distribution partner in Pakistan, to continue their rapid growth as they aim to become the third largest player in Pakistan’s mobile market.

At the phone’s launch event, held earlier this week with String Media as the Event Partner, key executives from Honor Mobile Pakistan and Inovi Technologies shared various features of their latest model, and highlighted the success previous Honor Mobile phones have found in the Pakistani market, with an 82 percent year-on-year growth in sales volumes already recorded in 2019.





Honor’s Philosophy

Upon entering the Pakistani market, in 2017 Honor Mobile struck its distribution partnership with Inovi Technologies, to market and sell their handsets in Pakistan. Since then, following Honor’s global philosophy of targeting younger audiences and engaging with customers and fans has borne fruit.

With the Honor Club holding youth activities and events worldwide and providing a platform for fans and enthusiasts to engage with the brand, Honor Mobile have managed to build a strong and loyal following in Pakistan, and are aiming for the coveted third position in the Pakistani market.

Beyond building and engaging with their user base, Honor is continuing its focus on providing cutting-edge solutions in cellphones, tablets and wearable technology.

To that end, the brand globally invests 10 percent of their revenues in research and development, to ensure they continue their legacy as innovators and disruptors.

Indeed, following this commitment, the new Honor 20 Pro has been inspired by the beauty of nature and built with three key features in mind – it’s camera, performance and overall design.

The Camera

The Honor 20 Pro includes four rear cameras, as well as a front-facing selfie camera, providing something for everyone from the most ardent selfie-clicker to photographers looking to capture the perfect frame. The cameras include a stunning 48 MP AI Quad Rear camera, a 16 MP Super wide-angle camera, an eight MP telephoto camera and a two MP macro camera, as well as a 32 MP AI selfie camera. The cameras all include image stabilization and have a DxO Mark score of 111, setting them as the second highest score on the market currently.

The Performance

On the performance side, the Honor 20 Pro is powered by their super flagship 7nm Kirin 980 AI Chipset with Dual-NPU, with 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, to ensure breathtaking performance on even the heaviest software’s.

Indeed, for gamers, the phones includes GPU Turbo 3.0, intended to increase processor performance, improve graphics and reduce latency for gameplay.

Despite the prowess of their operating systems, the phone’s 4000 mAh battery is set to charge up to 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes, allowing for seamless and constant usage.

The Design

On the design front, the Honor 20 Pro comes equipped with a dynamic holographic design, including a 6.26” Full View display with 16.7 million colors and 412 pixels per inch on a multi-touch sensitive screen.

The phone also includes a side fingerprint sensor, as well as facial recognition, capable of unlocking the phone in 0.3 seconds.

The Honor 20 Pro is currently available for pre-order and will be in stores nationwide on August 17 for PKR 99,999.