Emma Watson launches helpline for victims of sexual harassment

Recognized as Hollywood’s most progressive and vocally strong actor Emma Watson has taken a massive step for all those that undergo the widespread problem of sexual misconduct.

The 29-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ star kicked off a free legal phone line for all those experiencing sexual harassment at work.

The fierce and vocal Times Up UK activist expressed her disbelief at the helpline coming as one of its kind in England and Wales, terming it ‘completely staggering.’

Reports revealed that the phone line for victims of sexual harassment was funded by the actor herself as well as aid from the public.

Regarding the step, she stated that it feels like people are taking into account the intensity of the problem while also expressing her hope about there being a ‘new climate of prevention and accountability’ in the country.

"Understanding what your rights are, how you can assert them, and the choices you have if you've experienced harassment is such a vital part of creating safe workplaces for everyone,” she said.

"This advice line is such a huge development in ensuring that all women are supported, wherever we work,” she added.

The service provides legal advice to the victims which is supported by a charity that works to provide assistance to women through law.

Victims of sexual harassment will be able to connect to the helpline on Mondays 6:00PM [BST] to 8:00PM [BST] and on Tuesdays 5:00PM [BST] to 7:00PM [BST].