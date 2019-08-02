At least 25 provinces be carved out in Pakistan: Ex-PM AJK

LONDON: At least 25 provinces should be carved out in Pakistan, said former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan.



“A sincere leadership is at the helm of affairs in Pakistan at the moment. Hence, at least 25 provinces should be formed in the country for its political and economic growth,” said the former AJK premier, while talking to Geo News in London.

“The four provinces are not capable enough to lead the country. These provinces should be broken and at least 25 to 30 provinces be made, instead.”

He made these comments at a dinner hosted in his honour by Haji Arshad, a prominent Kashmiri leader . Different community heads also graced the event and stressed to expedite efforts in connection with Kashmir’s independence.



Highlighting the importance of the US visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the trip has helped raise the prestige of Pakistan – a development unacceptable to the anti-Pakistan forces.

Imran Khan is a sincere and kindhearted man, and he can boost the positive image of Pakistan, said the Kashmiri leader. Being impressed with the Khan's vision, he advised him to rein in his ministers.

He also called upon Khan to advise his government officials not to pass any statements in connection with the accountability process currently underway in the country.

The PTI-led federal government should retaliate in Sindh and Azad Kashmir to the opponents' failed attempt to de-seat Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, he pointed out.

Other local leaders also hailed Imran Khan's efforts for Kashmir issue during his historic visit to US at a time when the Indian forces have stepped up shelling on innocent civilian population in scenic valley.

They hoped Kashmir will soon be liberated. “Blood is being spilled in Kashmir,” the leaders said. “We are pleased that Imran Khan talked to US President Donald Trump about the Kashmir issue.”

It’s time we jointly made headway for Kashmir’s freedom, said another Kashmiri leader.