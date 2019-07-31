Khursheed Shah, Mehtab Abbasi to face NAB inquiries

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved an inquiry against PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah, the anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting of the Executive Board of the anti-graft body during which it was decided that inquiries would be opened against PPP's Khursheed Shah, PMLN leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi and others.

In total the board meeting approved nine inquiries.

The statement said it was years old tradition of the NAB to inform the people about the meeting of the Executive Board which in no way means to hurt anyone's feeling.



It said all the inquiries have been opened on the basis of allegations which are not final.

"According to NAB law the decision whether or not to take further action is made after getting view point of the people concerned," said the statement.