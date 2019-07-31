‘Avengers’ star Elizabeth Olsen gets engaged to rock star beau Robbie Arnett

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen is having one heck of a year as after her film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ rocked the box offices and became the highest grosser, her personal life is also going right on track.

According to a report by People, the 30-year-old is now engaged to her beau, rock star Robbie Arnett who is the front man of Milo Greene.

The two had been making headlines over their romance since March of 2017 and had gone public later that year in September.

The actor who is the younger sister of the famous twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley has not yet affirmed to the hearsay but sources have suggested that the two are prepping up to tie the knot.



The actor has previously also remained tight-lipped about her love life with the singer but had given a sneak peek into their relationship earlier when she posted polaroid collages of the two on his birthday.

Olsen had earlier been betrothed to ‘Narcos’ actor Boyd Holbrook but had parted ways with him in 2014 after a three-year relationship.