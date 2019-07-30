Karachi receives heavy rain for 2nd day

KARACHI: Karachi received monsoon showers on the second day, Tuesday afternoon, adding to the problems for the citizens as majority of the areas are flooded with rainwater.



The lack of the required drainage system and the existing rain nullahs being choked with millions of tons of garbage, along with shattered sewerage system has put the inhabitants, especially of low-lying and congested areas to a tough test.

The roads and streets in the majority areas of the city are swamped with rainwater.

The most of the areas of the city are without electricity for the last two days including the most of business centres and industrial zones.

Because of electricity shutdown, the water pumping and supply system had almost become non-functional; leaving the people in great trouble.

Today's heavy showers have worsen the situation in the city, where the City Government and Sindh Government bodies/agencies taking care of the civic issues have poorly performed.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and a group of senior officers from the concerned civic agencies, and Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar were seen visiting the city.

After the monsoon rain, the situation at the cattle markets housing thousands of sacrificial animals was also not different.

The traders were seen worried about the animals; fearing spread of different diseases due to stagnant rainwater and mud.

There was also shortage of feed and water for the animals.

The buyers saw the situation in their favour and hoped that the prices of the sacrificial animals shall come down to their affordability.