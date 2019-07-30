Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 30-07-2019

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are still penetrating lower parts of the country and likely to weaken gradually during next 24 hours. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday evening/night.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Kalat, Makran divisions, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh including Karachi, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Makran, Malakand, D.I.Khan divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Thatta 147, Hyderabad (City 131, Ap 81), Karachi 9Surjani 119, Saddar 98, Faisal Base 71, North Karachi 65, Jinnah Terminal 60, University road 55, AP 53, Ghulshan e Hadid 52, Masroor 48, Landhi 43, Nazimabad 39, Kemari 14), Shaheed Benazirabad 98, Padidan 80, Badin 59, Mirpurkhas 40, Nagerparker 29, Tandojam 10, Chhor 09, Mithi 05, Dadu 03, Larkana 01, Punjab: Khanewal 12, Noorpurthal, layyah 11, Joharabad, Bahawalpur 04, Multan 03, Bhakkar, Bahawalnager 02, Jhang 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03, Garidupatta 02, Balochistan: Lasbella 06, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba, D.I.Khan 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 45°C, Sibbi and Dalbandin 43°C.