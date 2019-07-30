Government House Murree: In pictures





LAHORE: The luxurious Government House Murree was opened for the general public by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at a ceremony held here on Monday.



Addressing the ceremony, CM Buzdar said that the facility of staying could be availed by depositing dues.

He explained that the decision has been made to use government buildings of historical importance for tourism purposes and the Government House Murree has been offered for unofficial use for the first time.



CM Buzdar added that golden jubilee of the historic building was held 15 years ago and a number of international personalities have stayed in the majestic building.

Check out the lavish government building in pictures below:



It is an honour to stay in such a structure and the government does not want to limit this honor to its dignitaries only. Ordinary people could also avail this facility to enjoy best facilities, the CM added.





