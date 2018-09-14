Fri September 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Share

Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution

Pakistan PM House to be converted into educational institution
'Murree, Nathia Gali governor houses could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices'

Governor House Nathia Gali also known as Karnak House.

ISLAMABAD: Governor House Murree and Governor House Nathia Gali are so luxurious that as boutique hotels in the next few months they could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices, senior PTI leader Naeeum ul Haq said Thursday.

In Nathia Gali where all the rest houses were commercialized, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already earned Rs 17 crore in the last two years, he further added.

This statement of PM’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs came after the government’s plan to utilize state buildings for public welfare was released to the media.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that around Rs 1.15 billion were being spent annually on these official residences which would be saved.

Shafqat said that Governor House Murree would be converted into a high level Heritage Boutique Hotel. He said that the Governor House Murree had been renovated with approximately an amount of Rs 600 million recently, while its annual expenditure was Rs 140 million.

While, Governor House Nathia Gali, he said would be transferred into a high-level resort hotel under the supervision of KP government.

He said the Prime Minister and governors had decided to not live in their official residences, as a good gesture and a role model of austerity for the masses.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a committee was established in this regard under his chairmanship which presented the report to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister informed that Prime Minister House was comprised over 1096 Kannals and its annual expenditure was Rs 470 million.

The PM House building would be converted into a high-level Post Graduate Educational Institution, he added.

The land of the PM house would also be utilized for constructions of the new buildings of university, the minister added.

In this regard, he said “a three-member committee has been constituted which includes Education Minister, Chairman HEC, Dr Tariq Banuri and Dr Atta ur Rahman which would take further steps for establishing the university”.

A view of luxury cars standing at PM House for auction under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Punjab House situated at Pindi Point Murree would be converted into tourists' complex, he said, adding that the annual expenditure on Punjab House Murree was around Rs 25 million.

The Punjab House and Governor House established in Rawalpindi were spread on over 50 Kannals and 20 kannals respectively and were being used as a rest house, he said adding that the total expenditure of both buildings was around Rs 40 million annually.

He said that these both building would also be transferred into a high level educational institution adding; National Council of Arts Rawalpindi could be shifted in these buildings or an Information Technology Centre could also be established here.

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan receiving briefing on heritage buildings at PM office. APP

The decision in this regard would be taken by the Punjab government, he added.

He also informed that the Governor House Lahore, established on 700 Kannals would be used for museum and art gallery while the grounds would be converted into the public parks.

A vocational and technical Institute and a boys and girls school established in its jurisdiction would be separated from the Governor House building Lahore, Shafqat added.

Similarly, he said the building established on 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam Karachi is being renovated with the cost of Rs 80 million annually, adding that it would be converted into the craft museum while its basement Hal would be rented out for public conferences.

He said that Chamba House Lahore is a historical building which will be used for Governor Office.

Another building of State Guest House established on 16.5 acres of land at Mall Road Lahore and being officially used by the foreign office, will be converted into a Five -Star Hotel, he informed.

The annual expenditure of this building was around 500 million, the ministers said.

Karachi Governor House would be converted into a museum, while State Guest House Karachi would be used for Governor House and the decision to this effect would be taken with the consultation of Sindh government, he remarked.

“Qasr-e-Naz, a building located at best place of Karachi would also be converted into a Five-Star Hotel. Its annually expenditures are around 12 million” he informed.

He said that Governor House Balochistan has two portions and it would be used for museum while on the wish of Prime Minister, its grounds would be converted into the parks specifically for women.

While the Peshawar Governor House would be converted into the history museum, the minister said adding that its grounds would be converted into parks.

To a question, he said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the conversion of provincial houses established in front of Marriot hotel Islamabad.

He said that any decision to this regard would be taken in second phase.

A committee has also been established which would report to the Prime Minister regarding implementations of these decisions, the minister concluded.

