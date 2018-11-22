Govt responsible for protection of life, property of people: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said all possible steps were being taken to improve law and order situation as it was government's responsibility to protect life and property of people.



He stated this while chairing a meeting at his office, called to review arrangements of ceremonies held on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, along with law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister said that nothing was important than protection of life and property of the people and maintenance of peace in the province.

"All possible steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation as it is the responsibility of the government," he said.

He said that police were working efficiently for improving law and order situation and protection of people.

In the wake of the recent past, he said that there was a need to initiate emergent steps by keeping an eye on new realities.

He directed that coordinated intelligence network should effectively be utilised to fail the nefarious designs of anarchists.

"Regular monitoring of different steps should also be continued," he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and His way of life were beacon of light for all Muslims.

"Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) created a great social revolution with his immaculate character and way of life and there was a need that the Muslim should follow the same golden principles today," he said.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about security arrangements and law and order situation.

Provincial Minister for Law Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police and others attended the meeting.