Murree Governor House renovation costs Rs 600 million, reveals Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Although under the 1973 Constitution, the governor of a province is largely a ceremonial post as all the executive functions are performed by the chief minister, yet surprisingly, in Murree, the Governor House is costing the national exchequer of Rs 600 million, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, in her tweet, revealed.

According to Sherry Rehman’s tweet a golden toilet and rooms at Governor House Murree. The whole facelift cost Rs 60 crores.

The tasteless new golden toilet and rooms at Governor House Murree. The whole facelift cost Rs 60 crores. pic.twitter.com/5MF7nTxquA — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) October 29, 2017

It is indeed frustrating to know that government is essentially wasting taxpayers’ money, for the renovation of a royal style Luxurious Governor House instead of providing the amount to the ongoing development projects in the country that would help masses.

Images attached here to the story suggesting a huge amount of tax payers has been spent to adorn such a marvelous place to entertain the key post holder of the province. Whereas, the roads and other public places are left unattended in different parts of the province.