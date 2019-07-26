'First man in space': Fawad's hilarious response to Geo Pakistan hosts will leave you in fits

KARACHI: A day after unveiling the plan to send first Pakistani person to space, Fawad Chaudhry, the Science and Technology minister, was invited on Geo Pakistan morning show.

Chaudhry shared his ministry's plan under which it intends to undertake the historic journey into space.

Fawad Chaudhry was asked several questions about how his ministry would implement the plans which he answered eloquently.

During the interview, the hosts jokingly asked the minister whether he can consider sending someone from his party to space. Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan also named a few politicians who come across as adventurous men.



The minister jokingly replied that he has also received a lot of suggestions for sending certain people in space and closing the door of return.

The anchors broke into laughter and thanked Fawad Chaudhry for taking their jokes in stride.

Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022.

The minister tweeted that he was proud to announce that the selection process for the Pakistani to be sent to space will begin from February 2020.

"Fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space," he wrote.