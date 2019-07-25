close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan will send  their first person to space in  2022, announced Minister for Science and Technology  Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

The minister tweeted that he was proud to announce that the selection process for the Pakistani to be sent to space will begin from  February  2020.

"Fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space," he wrote.


The minister said  this will be the biggest space event of Pakistan's history.


Latest News

More From Pakistan