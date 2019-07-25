Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022

Islamabad: Pakistan will send their first person to space in 2022, announced Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.



The minister tweeted that he was proud to announce that the selection process for the Pakistani to be sent to space will begin from February 2020.

"Fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space," he wrote.







The minister said this will be the biggest space event of Pakistan's history.



