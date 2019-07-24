PM Imran meets investors in Washington to discuss Pakistan's healthcare system

WASHINGTON: A group of investors representing investment projects in Pakistan headlined by the United States, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed significant strategies of uplifting the food and healthcare system of the country.



The meeting took place during the premier's maiden visit to the US at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

The esteemed panel of investors comprised of Dr. Abid Sheikh, CEO of North Shore Medical Labs USA, Mr. Aslam Khan, Mr. Mobashir Chaudhuri (from Texas), Dr. Basit Javed, and Dr. Mobashir Chaudhary, who expressed keenness of investing in the food and health sector of Pakistan.

"The investors expressed their interest in the Food sector and improvement of health facilities in Pakistan. They shared ideas on the upscaling of medical facilities in Pakistan, especially medical coverage in rural areas and specialized fields," reads a tweet published by the official Twitter handle of the government.



PM Imran was also briefed by Dr. Sheikh on outsourcing of Pathology Lab Services of the DHQ hospitals in Punjab and the benefits the project has brought to the people of rural Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that North Shore Medical Labs, USA has invested US$10 million on this project.

The investment is underwritten by the US government.

In another breakthrough during meeting with PM Khan, North Shore Labs also committed to provide an additional impact investment worth US$ 40 Million dedicated to the healthcare system of Pakistan.