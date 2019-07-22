The Sleek & Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Up for Pre-Orders in Pakistan

Lahore: The Vivo S1, first smartphone from the new S series which is made for the young and the stylish — is now up for pre-orders in Pakistan. It’s made for those for whom style isn’t just a part of their life, it’s their soul; made for the stylish young people who don’t follow trends, they start trends.

Combined with the three elements of Stylish Appearance, Superb Camera and Super Experience, Vivo S1 is the first generation of Vivo’s stylish and smart S Series.

What Makes S1, the Super Smartphone?

S1 features a Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display with high screen-to-body ratio. It has a perfect symmetry that provides a fantastic visual experience with vibrant colors.

Vivo has been leading the industry in bringing a better unlocking experience for consumers. With just a single touch on your S1 display, the screen can be unlocked swiftly — thanks to the In-Display Fingerprint Technology.

With further breakthrough in the design and craftsmanship, S1 adopts a diamond pattern design and seamless transition from blue to purple. Surrounded by black, the gleaming diamond pattern just resembles all the shining stars in the night sky.

The 32MP resolution allows you to take selfies with high clarity and precise details, while the AI Triple Camera setup on the back gives a taste of professional photography with super wide-angle shots.

S1 runs on an octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. It is also equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage to boost the fast and smooth performance of multiple apps and mobile games.

To power a resourceful smartphone like this, there is a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with Vivo's own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

S1 also comes with Funtouch OS 9.0 which brings an all new UI design, dark mode, customizable icons and much more. Vivo’s AI has made another leap forward, with a more powerful Jovi that understands your needs better than ever.

Pre-order Campaign:

The Vivo S1 is now up for pre-orders at all major mobile phone markets across Pakistan, customers can visit their nearest shop to book their phone and get exclusive Vivo gifts. The phone will be officially launched on 25th of July, 2019 and the price and availability information will be revealed at that time.