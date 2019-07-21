Ways to curb the picture quality reduction issue on WhatsApp

The Facebook-owned social messaging app has become one of the most popular when it comes to sharing pictures with friends and family.

With the mobile app WhatsApp, it's easy to share as many pictures with a mere tap on the phone, but the major drawback of using this app for sharing pictures is that the quality of the picture received on the other end does not remain the same as that of the original picture.

There are ways to handle issues and the following two user-friendly methods will be useful when sharing pictures through WhatsApp.

1. Renaming the picture and then sending:

Step 1: Open the file manager and locate the particular image you want to send.

Step 2: Rename the image to image.doc, go to the intended recipient’s profile and send it to the recipient as an attachment since the image has now been converted into a .doc file.

Step 3: Ask the recipient to rename the received file again to .jpg format to view it.

2. Compressing multiple images into a zipped file:

Step 1: Compress the whole image folder using your phone’s file manager or any compression tool.

Step 2: Share the zipped folder from the file manager straightaway or send it to the receiver as an attachment.

Step 3: Ask the recipient to decompress the received zipped folder.

Both these methods are easy for the recipient also because they do not have to go through the hassle of renaming every single image file since you’ve sent all the images inside a folder. They’ll just have to rename one folder to get all the images without any loss in size or quality.