Fri Jul 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to collaborate for Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s emerging star Kartik Aaryan is bagging big projects one after another.

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame, who just wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal 2' is now all set to work in Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.

He will star with ‘Dhadak’ girl Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

The film will see Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor collaborating for the first time.

The shooting for 'Dostana 2' will start in October this year.

Janhvi and Kartik will play siblings in the film.

The original film 'Dostana' starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and John Abraham.

