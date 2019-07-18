close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
AFP
July 19, 2019

US destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Fri, Jul 19, 2019

WASHINGTON: The US military shot down an Iranian drone on Thursday that came within 1,000 yards of one of its naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said.

"The (USS) Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards," Trump announced at the White House.

"The drone was immediately destroyed."

