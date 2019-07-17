close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

‘Being Human’: Salman Khan’s post about his special fan endorses he’s kind hearted

MUMBAI: Bollywood's megastar and favourite personality of millions  belonging to every segment of society, Salman Khan, has sent blessings and prayers to her special fan   who sketched his portrait with efforts to show her love for the actor.

Khan is not only a great actor but a nice human also as  he never shies to interact with his fans to know about their feelings.  That's why, he is   also respected among their admirers who  always   share their love   in the way that somehow melts hearts.

 The actor has shared an amazing video on Instagram, showing a  disabled girl drawing a sketch of Khan with her feet. It really takes  a  lots of efforts from the girl to  lock her love in a picture for the  dashing star .

With video, Khan also  wrote a few kind words:"God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!." 


Salman Khan has this unbeaten compassion for his fans and every time we think he wouldn't do anything about it, he surprises us.

The Dabangg actor busy in shooting of  his upcoming films Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Kick 2. 


