‘Being Human’: Salman Khan’s post about his special fan endorses he’s kind hearted





MUMBAI: Bollywood's megastar and favourite personality of millions belonging to every segment of society, Salman Khan, has sent blessings and prayers to her special fan who sketched his portrait with efforts to show her love for the actor.



Khan is not only a great actor but a nice human also as he never shies to interact with his fans to know about their feelings. That's why, he is also respected among their admirers who always share their love in the way that somehow melts hearts.



The actor has shared an amazing video on Instagram, showing a disabled girl drawing a sketch of Khan with her feet. It really takes a lots of efforts from the girl to lock her love in a picture for the dashing star .

With video, Khan also wrote a few kind words:"God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!."





Salman Khan has this unbeaten compassion for his fans and every time we think he wouldn't do anything about it, he surprises us.



The Dabangg actor busy in shooting of his upcoming films Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Kick 2.



