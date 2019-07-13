Rohit Sharma returns to India amid reports of differences with Virat Kohli

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned to India from England on Friday after India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Just after the match, reports have erupted of the opener’s apparent differences with his captain Virat Kohli.

According to a report by Hindi daily Dainak Jagran, the players are displeased with the captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri over their ‘unilateral decisions’ and bias which has left the team divided in two factions, with one getting led by Kohli and the other by Rohit.

The report goes on to reveal that while there are cracks within the structure, the rifts have not complicated to an extent that a major conflict could roll out.

However, Rohit has seemingly returned home ahead of his India teammates, who are reportedly expected to return on July 14. The players are scheduled to arrive in London and start their journey to Mumbai from the English capital.

Rohit was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit was spotted driving an SUV fas he was surrounded by shutterbugs at the airport.

India had lost to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester in a rain-affected semi-final match that spilled into the reserve day, after which, they were officially out of the tournament.

Rohit emerged as one of the star cricketers of World Cup 2019, hitting five centuries and is the batsman with most runs in the tournament. He has scored 648 runs in nine matches and is the third highest with regard to batting average. However, in the semi-finals, the cricketer scored just one run.