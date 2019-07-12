close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
Sports

July 13, 2019

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

Sat, Jul 13, 2019

LONDON: Pakistan  won Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 105 in the final match of the tournament.  

Pakistan successfully chased the target in 12th over with highest score of Ali Amin Gandapur with 52 and Ali Zahid  with 30 runs.

Earlier,  Pakistan had thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup.

The tournament was organised  to promote relationships between the parliamentarians and to celebrate the Cricket World Cup taking place now in England and Wales.

The four-day tournament concluded  in England on Saturday.  The lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanis­tan participated in the event.


