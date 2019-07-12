4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Seattle

A magnitude of 4.6 earthquake rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state earlier today.

The second quake, measuring at magnitude of 3.5, was also reported near Monroe a few minutes afterward.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shaking emanated from Three Lakes, Snohomish Country, about nine miles east of downtown Everett.



The quake originated about 14 miles beneath the surface, according to a USGS map.

Millions of people in Southern California are on the edge and worried about their safety after two large earthquakes and more than 4,000 aftershocks.