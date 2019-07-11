Justin Bieber reveals he is in ‘no rush’ to start a family as he showers love on Hailey Baldwin

Hollywood duo Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stepping away from the Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift fiasco are busy cozying up to each other and spending quality time together.

Turning to Instagram, the 26-year-old ‘Baby’ hit maker revealed his family plans while showering love on his ladylove Hailey Baldwin after sharing a picture from their recent trip to Disney World.

"Love dates with you baby.. one day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld," wrote Justin.

Responding to her husband, Hailey stated: “Always have the most fun with you.."



The duo tied the knot legally without an official ceremony last year in September and have since then on multiple occasions expressed their love for each other.



