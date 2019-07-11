Kartik Aaryan receives Sara Ali Khan as she returns from London vacation

B-Town beauty Sara Ali Khan had been painting the town red during her vacation to London accompanied by mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

However, as the 23-year-old starlet stepped foot back at the Mumbai Airport, there may have been someone special waiting to receive her.

As per the latest reports, Kartik Aaryan who has already been all over the news over link-up rumors with the newbie, was spotted hiding his face at the airport as he received the trio from their vacation.

Circulating photos show the 28-year-old heartthrob covering his face from cameras as in another picture Sara can be seen talking on the phone.

On the other hand, Ibrahim also made sure to look down and not show his face to the cameras but still couldn’t help strike a smile.



