Dhoni cried after being run out against New Zealand?

The Manchester crowd reached pin drop silence as fan favorite Indian batsman and wicket keeper MS Dhoni fell just a few of inches short from reaching the crease and was declared run out during India's semi-finals clash against New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2019.



This proved to be the final nail in the coffin as India fell 18 runs short of a shot.

As the legendary cricketer walked away with a grim expression, fans were quick to notice it.

They were heartbroken to see this man who is known for keeping calm under all kinds of situations in a state of sheer melancholy.

With speculations of Dhoni announcing his retirement from international cricket after the World Cup, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their love by pouring their hearts out for the legend who has captured their hearts since the last 15 years.