Sikh fans ejected from India-NZ match after political protest

MANCHESTER: Several spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest.



The fans were apparently Sikh who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

"Ground security went into the stands and got the fans out of the stadium without much resistance and handed them over to the police," a policeman at the ground told AFP on condition on anonymity.

"There were four Sikh guys who were wearing T-shirts with some political message on them and it is not allowed."

Police later confirmed two arrests were made, with both men released without charge.

"Two males were arrested for a breach of the peace, both have subsequently been released without charge," the statement read.

The statement did not clarify whether the men arrested were Sikh.

Expatriate Sikh separatists, who want to create a homeland of Khalistan in India´s northern Punjab state, have been holding rallies in England to promote their cause.