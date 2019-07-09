Mehwish Hayat pens heartfelt note full of gratitude after bagging an LSA

Undoubtedly, 2019 has been an amazing year thus far for our very own ‘Chalawa’ girl Mehwish Hayat as after receiving the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, she has now bagged a Lux Style Award

The 36-year old ‘Load Wedding’ artist penned down a euphoric note on Instagram full of gratitude after she won Viewers Choice Award for the Best Actor (Female) at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

“Very flattered to receive the viewers’ choice award for e best actor female for my role in "Load Wedding", she wrote.

She not just thanked her fans but the entire team of her hit film ‘Load Wedding’ stating: “Thank you to all those who voted for me - it's moments like this that makes all the blood sweat and tears we go through worth it. Thank you to @nabqur and @fizza_999 who managed to touch the nation with a film about dowry . @mustafafahad26 for being such an amazing co-star. And the entire team of LW this is for YOU!”

Not only did her achievement leave her fans and followers ecstatic but congratulatory posts have also been are pouring from her industry friends that include Saba Qamar, Yasir Hussain and Imran Asharaf.

