Nawazuddin Siddiqui out on revenge in 'Sacred Games 2' trailer

Famed Netflix series 'Sacred Games' has just come out with the highly-anticipated trailer of the second edition of their superhit franchise after an inordinate period of time.



Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the blockbuster series will stream on India's Independence Day, August 15.

'Sacred Games' chronicles Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a troubled police officer in Mumbai, who receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who asks him to save the city within 25 days.

Season one left us all hanging with the Maximum City in peril and Sartaj trying to piece the puzzle of why Ganesh died trying to save Mumbai from a massive bomb attack.

Talking about 'Sacred Games 2', show-runner Vikramaditya Motwane said in a statement, “We’re extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they’ve all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season.”



'Sacred Games' is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and is an adaptation from Vikram Chandra’s book with the same name by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath.

The second season features Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey and the existing cast.