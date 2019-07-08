Rahat Fateh Ali Khan bags Best OST Award at LSA 2019

Pakistan's highly acclaimed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has added another feather in his already illustrious cap by bagging the prestigious Lux Style Award 2019 for Best OST.

Lux Style Awards congratulated the globally renowned singer in the following post that reads:

"Heartiest congratulations to #LSA2019 winners! A very well deserved win! Keep shining and winning our hearts."



Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enjoys unfathomable success globally that transcends beyond borders.

