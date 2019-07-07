Lux Style Awards 2019 Red Carpet kicks off with glitz and glamour

The much anticipated Lux Style Awards 2019 (LSA) has finally kicked off as stars from all walks of life arrived at the red carpet of the glitzy and glamorous event on Sunday evening at the Karachi Expo Center.



Celebrated names from fashion, television and film all radiated as they walked the red carpet for the year’s biggest night.

The mega event partnered by Geo TV, rolled out its red carpet with stars like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Safeena, Rabia Anum, Fatima Saleem, Anoushey Ashraf, Sarmad Khoosat, Naveen Waqar, Ushna Shah and many notable others dazzled as they buckle up to find out who dominates and bags the accolades.



























