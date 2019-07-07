close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

Lux Style Awards 2019 Red Carpet kicks off with glitz and glamour

The much anticipated Lux Style Awards 2019 (LSA) has finally kicked off as stars from all walks of life arrived at the red carpet of the glitzy and glamorous event on Sunday evening at the Karachi Expo Center.

Celebrated names from fashion, television and film all radiated as they walked the red carpet for the year’s biggest night.

The mega event partnered by Geo TV, rolled out its red carpet with stars like Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Ali Safeena, Rabia Anum, Fatima Saleem, Anoushey Ashraf, Sarmad Khoosat, Naveen Waqar, Ushna Shah and many notable others dazzled as they buckle up to find out who dominates and bags the accolades.  

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stun at the LSA 2019.


Stars galore as the biggest event of the year kicks off in Karachi.


Geo TV's most prominent personalities Rabia Anum and Fatima Saleem dazzle at the red carpet. 


Stars galore as the biggest event of the year kicks off in Karachi.


Rabia Anum with Ali Safeena looking dapper.


Anoushey Ashraf with Rabia Anum. 


Anoushey Ashraf with Fatima Saleem.
Rabia Anum with the acclaimed Sarmad Khoosat.
Rabia Anum with Naveen Waqar.
Veteran actor Qavi Khan arrives at the red carpet. 
Ushna Shah is a vision as she steps on to the red carpet at LSA 2019.


