Gloria Vanderbilt passes on almost everything to son Anderson Cooper

A prominent face in the world of news, Anderson Cooper despite earlier reiterating that he was not expecting a large sum of inheritance after the death of his mother and fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt has been given her entire estate.

Vanderbilt who breathed her last at the age of 95 after battling stomach cancer had told Cooper that there is no trust fund, as revealed by the journalist in a radio interview.

However, as per the latest report by the New York Post, Vanderbilt, the great-great-granddaughter of a railroad tycoon had a net worth estimated to be $200 million.

The report revealed that as per the fashion icon’s will, her eldest son Stan Stokowski would get her Midtown pad in Beekman Place while the rest of her property would go to the CNN presenter.

On the other hand, the designer’s will did not include the name of her estranged third son, Chris Stokowski.

Meanwhile, Cooper had earlier made clear that he is not a big believer of inheritance of money as he had stated: "I think it's an initiative sucker. I think it's a curse. From the time I was growing up, if I felt that there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don't know that I would've been so motivated."