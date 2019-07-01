BSEK: Check SSC Part 2 General Group Results

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced results of SSC Part 2 General Group, which can now be checked here.
Enter your roll no and get the officials results as announced by the board.
KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced results of SSC Part 2 General Group, which can now be checked here.
Enter your roll no and get the officials results as announced by the board.