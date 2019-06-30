India’s Virat Kohli feels the love of Pakistan fans

As the undefeated India cross swords with England in Birmingham on Sunday, the streets of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all echo with support for India, hoping for them to come out victorious.

As the arch-rivals Pakistan stand united with neighboring India today, captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the colossal support coming from across the border.

After losing the toss to England, Kohli spoke about the mega clash and the Playing XI while also giving a shout out to Pakistan fans who are depending on India’s win to get the odds in their favor.

Asked if he was feeling the love from Pakistan fans, he stated: “Crunch result on the outside as well, so I'm sure the fans of the Pakistan team will be supporting us today which is quite a rare thing, yeah but we have to focus on what we need to do as a team.”



The unity of India and Pakistan fans during today’s clash has brought out the beauty of cricket, as observed by numerous critics with some commenting that the two countries were divided by England in 1947 and are getting reunited by England in 2019.