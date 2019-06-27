Indian fan celebrates Pakistan's win in heart-warming viral video

Pakistan-India clash remains one of the most crucial matches in the world of cricket, something that can turn the inhabitants of the neighbouring countries into the harshest of rivals.



However, this was not the case on Wednesday when Pakistan took down the unbeaten New Zealand forcing them to succumb to defeat.

To commemorate the feat, a video showing an endearing Indian fan dancing with immense love, passion and fervour alongside a Pakistan friend is going viral of late.

The exhilarating match at Edgbaston, Birmingham came as a ray of hope that rekindled Pakistan's World Cup dream once again.

With Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shaheen Afridi and their stellar performances at the centrefold of Pakistani fans, things have turned greatly for the cricket-mad nation.

Earlier, Pakistanis had taken to the streets of Birmingham to mark the country's exciting triumph over the Black Caps in a massive celebration.

Even the crowds at the stadium were in euphoric ecstasy as they cheered on for their favourite team to beat their opponents.



