MANCHESTER: Virat Kolhi won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies as the tournament favorites come head to head with the struggling Windies in the 34th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Routing the struggling Windies will clear the path for the Men in Blue towards the semi-finals, while Windies’ supporters cross their fingers for the Jason Holder-led unit to bring forth their unpredictability to keep their World Cup dream alive.
Playing XI:
West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle,2 Sunil Ambris,3 Shai Hope (wk),4 Nicholas Pooran,5 Shimron Hetmyer,6 Jason Holder (captain),7 Carlos Brathwaite,8 Fabian Allen,9 Kemar Roach,10 Sheldon Cottrell,11 Oshane Thomas
India: 1 Rohit Sharma,2 KL Rahul,3 Virat Kohli (captain),4 Vijay Shankar,5 Kedar Jadhav,6 MS Dhoni (wk),7 Hardik Pandya,8 Mohammad Shami,9 Kuldeep Yadav,10 Yuzvendra Chahal,11 Jasprit Bumrah
