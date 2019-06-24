Pakistan doing in same manner as they did in 1992

London: When Pakistan Cricket team’s slogan for World Cup 2019 “We have, we will” was launched, it was explained that the idea behind the slogan was to state that Pakistan have won the World Cup in the past and they will do it again.

And, it seems that Pakistan in 2019 trying to do that in the same manner they did in 1992. As so far, Pakistan’s track and situation in the tournament isn’t different from what it was 27 years ago.

Believe it or not, results of first six games in 2019 are same as of Pakistan’s result in first 6 games in 1992.

Pakistan had lost to West Indies in the opening game on both occasions before winning their second and third game being washed out, in 1992 and in 2019.

Just like 1992 World Cup, Pakistan were beaten in their 4th and 5th games of the World Cup 2019 as well before winning the 6th, again on both occasion.

Making it more interesting, Pakistan’s man of the match on both occasion was “Sohail”, Aamir in 1992 and Haris in 2019.

In 1992, Pakistan were hoping for Australia’s win against West Indies to stay in contention, once again Pakistan want Australia to win for them, this time against England.

And, the list of co-incidents has one more interesting fact: New Zealand were unbeaten in 1992 World Cup before meeting Pakistan. They are unbeaten in this tournament as well, and are facing Pakistan on Wednesday.

With so many similarities between 1992 and 2019, fans in Pakistan hoping for the same result.