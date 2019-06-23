Virat Kohli fined 25 percent of match fee for 'aggressive and excessive appealing'

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of match fee over 'aggressive appealing' during the India vs Afghanistan clash on Sunday.

The 30-year-old skipper was fined a quarter of his match fee for a Level One breach of the ICC Code of Conduct as he appealed to Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar with an aggressive undertone at Southampton yesterday.

The Indian cricket icon had pleaded aggressively towards Dar during fast bowler Jasprit Burmah’s over in which there had been an lbw appeal against Afganistan’s Rahmat Shah.

The need for a formal hearing did not arise as the captain was in agreement of the sanction presented by match referee Chris Broad.

This marks Kohli’s second breach of ICC’s revised Conduct which was adopted in September 2016, as last year in January he received a demerit point in a Test match against South Africa.

It is crucial to be noted, that players are banned if they are to reach four or more demerit points within a span of two years.

