Prince William, Kate Middleton's convoy hits elderly woman

LONDON: An 83-year-old woman was knocked down by a police motorbike escorting William and Kate in East Sheen, West London on Tuesday.

According to details, the bike was on the wrong side of the road clearing traffic when it hit Irene Mayor in East Sheen. The lady was immediately airlifted to the medical facility after crush where her condition is said to be stable.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and was on Tuesday night serious but stable with a broken pelvis and other injuries.

William and Kate have reportedly sent flowers to the elderly woman — and intended to visit her in hospital.