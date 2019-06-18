Mohammad Amir tries to pacify resentful fans with pledge to bounce back

LONDON: Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has requested the heartbroken Pakistani fans to avoid using bad words for the national cricket team players, seeking their support for upcoming matches of the World Cup.

Amidst the huge criticism after their defeat to rivals India in the World Cup's clash on Sunday, Pakistani pacer pledged to bounce back in the next games, adding that they need nations' support to achieve the best ahead.

Amir, who achieved his career’s maiden five-wicket haul against Australia and took three crucial wickets against India, too to his Twitter account to calm down the disappointed fans,requesting: "Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support."



Amir who was left out when Pakistan’s initial World Cup squad was announced has been the pick of the Pakistan bowlers. The fast-bowler is also the leading wicket-taker with 13 along with Australia’s Mitchell Starc





