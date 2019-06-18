close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

Mohammad Amir tries to pacify resentful fans with pledge to bounce back

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

LONDON: Left-arm   fast bowler Mohammad Amir  has requested  the heartbroken Pakistani fans  to avoid using  bad words for the  national cricket team players, seeking their support for upcoming  matches  of the World Cup. 

Amidst the  huge criticism after their  defeat to rivals India in  the World Cup's  clash on Sunday, Pakistani pacer  pledged to bounce back  in  the next games, adding that  they need  nations' support  to achieve the best ahead.  

Amir,  who achieved his career’s maiden five-wicket haul against  Australia and took three crucial wickets against India, too to his Twitter account to calm  down the disappointed  fans,requesting: "Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support."

Amir who was left out when Pakistan’s initial World Cup squad was announced has been the pick of the Pakistan bowlers. The fast-bowler is also the leading wicket-taker with 13 along with Australia’s Mitchell Starc


