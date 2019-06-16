Misbah has cool piece of advice for cricket buffs ahead of Pak-India match





Former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has his own cool advice for the fans of the two sides ahead of an important match between Pakistan and India to be played at 2pm PST today.



The 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester – a match which Haq termed as ‘the mother of all competition in cricket’ between two arch rivals.

“I have a message for the fans of the two sides to enjoy the game,” said the former captain in Manchester. “You need not be aggressive. Enjoy the sports to the fullest. Support your respective teams.”

Misbah said he hoped it was going to be good cricket today.

It doesn’t matter which side wins and which loses, he continued the message to call upon the fans to remain cool and take full fun of the game. The most important thing in a game is that you enjoy it as it’s not a war, he stressed.

Every fan should savour the game in true sportsman spirit, he added.