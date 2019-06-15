Australia's David Warner hugs net bowler he felled earlier, gifts him signed jersey

Australian opener David Warner has won hearts yet again with a kind gesture towards a net bowler he struck down during practice last week.

The 32-year-old left-handed batsman presented Jaykishan Plaha, a net bowler who was struck down by a ball bowled by him, with an Australian jersey holding the signatures of the team ahead of their Sri Lanka clash on Saturday.

Plaha who has roots in India was struck down while bowling to Warner at Kennington Oval on June 8 as the Aussies practiced before they locked horns with India, with the incident bringing the practice to a stop.

After getting felled, Plaha had fallen to the ground and was rushed to the hospital where he remained for a couple of days before getting cleared subsequent to a CT scan.

After the incident, Warner was reported to be significantly taken aback after the incident and after meeting Plaha earlier today had embraced him and had shared pleasantries with him and his family.