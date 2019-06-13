Shahid Afridi's word of advice to team Pakistan ahead of India clash: World Cup 2019

Former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi after witnessing Pakistan’s knock-back at the hands of Australia has given a word of advice to the boys in green ahead of their mega clash in India.

The 44-year-old right-handed batsman turned to Twitter advising team Pakistan to focus on their fielding as it majorly plays a part in deciding the fate of the match.

“I feel it is really important for the players who get in to convert 40s-50s into big runs,that's how you win matches.The players need to stay calm and focused and yes fielding will play a major role, 70-80% of the game is won with fielding,” he stated on Twitter.

Pakistan on Wednesday faced another setback as Australia routed all wickets in 46 overs and took the match away from them by 41 runs as Pakistan’s performance fell short with three dropped catches and miscalculated shots that proved fatal.