Warner grants young Australian fan's wish, gives him Player of the Match award

TAUNTON: Australian cricket stalwart David Warner made a young cricket fanatic's wish come true when he gave his coveted Player of the Match award to him after the match against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.



Expressing his joy on such a momentous occasion, the young fan revealed to ICC insider Zainab Abbas, "Really, I feel awesome. It's really cool to have that [award]," he said.

Shedding light on how it happened, the boy added further, "We were just waving the flag and he just came over and gave it to us."

He went on to say that Australia's performance in the game was really commendable and is happy with the way the team performed.

Responding to a question about coming to all the Australia games from now onwards expecting a Man of the Match trophy every time the team wins, the elated fans said, "That'd be nice."