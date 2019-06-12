MQM founder Altaf Hussain released on bail in London

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been released on bail in London, Geo News reported.



Altaf Hussain was arrested from his London residence on Tuesday morning and kept at the police station overnight. The MQM founder has been arrested in relation to the incitement of violence speech of 2016. According to Scotland Yard, he has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.



CPS says evidence not enough to charge at this stage, investigation will continue.



Before the bail, Altaf Hussain refused to answer questions of detectives from Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism Command Unit.

At the Southwark Police Station, Hussain’s interview started at 10 pm on Tuesday night and continued for two hours till midnight.

The MQM founder only confirmed his name, date of birth and his residential address. Onwards, he refused to answer questions of the police and decided to go for “no comment” option in response to all questions asked by the detectives, credible sources familiar with the development confided to The News.

