Good News for Pakistan before Australia match: Shoaib Akhtar





Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that there is a good news for Pakistan before their crucial match against Australia, to be played at Taunton on Wednesday.

He said that there is a forecast of rain in Taunton on Wednesday and there are 80 per cent chances of rain which may abandon the match.

If it happens then both teams will be awarded one point each and in such case Pakistan’s points in the tournament will be four from four matches, he added.

Then Pakistan will face India in their next match on Sunday at Manchester and if Pakistan win that match they will top the Points Table with six points and a higher net run rate, Shoaib assured.

The former fast bowler said that there are chances of Pakistan’s victory over their arch rivals if they bat first.

He said India are under pressure because of unfitness of their one of the three key batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and he cannot play for some three weeks.